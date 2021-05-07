On Monday, May 3, 2021, Larry Preston Cole, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 71.
Larry was born on July 18, 1949 in Ripley, TN to Preston and Georgia Cole.
Survived by wife Donna Garrett Cole of Madison, GA, son Toby Preston Cole and wife Alla of Potomac, MD, their children Issac, Zac, Zoe and Finley, daughter Cameron Cole Spencer and husband Robert of Newton, NC, their children Cade and Carsyn, step daughter Lauren Davis Urbanavage and husband Todd, their children Gracie, Davis and Audrey, sisters Patricia Cole Stockdale and Merry Cole Robeson.
Larry had a distinguished 29 year career in the US Marine Corps, where he retired as a Colonel. Held a Bachelors degree from Union University, a Masters degree of Business Administration in Management from Golden Gate University and Masters degree in Military Warfare from the Navy War College in Newport, RI.
Service will be held at the A E Carter Funeral home Chapel in Madison, GA. Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
In leu of flowers, the family would be honored to receive donations in Larry's name to the Wounded Warrior project.
