Mr. Larry Dean Bowens, Sr., 61, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Shellman, GA. Minister James Lewis will officiate. The many memories of the happy times shared will always be cherished in the hearts and minds of Mr. Bowens' loving and devoted family which includes his mother, Rosa Lee Palmer; father, Oree Bowens, Sr.; a devoted stepfather, Eugene Palmer; a beloved companion and friend, Patricia Ann Jay; two daughters, Jakina Oliver and Dalphine Washington; two sons, Larry Dean Bowens, Jr., and Christopher Williams; three granddaughters, Eboni, Endia, and Emore'; two grandsons, Dexter and Larry Dean III; three great grandchildren, Emiyah, Joshua, and Denver; two sisters, Evangeline (Rafus) Crittenden of Jacksonville FL, and Carolyn (Marcian) Christie of Fort Mitchell, AL; four aunts, Lessie Martin, Aldene Williams and Rosa Bowens, all of Albany, GA and Betty Martin of Newark, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bowens, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.