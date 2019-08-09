Larry Edwards, 75, of Baconton, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Willson Hospice House.
His funeral service was Wednesday 2:00 PM at Andersonville National Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell officiated.
A native of Calhoun County, TX, Mr. Edwards had lived in the Albany area since 1989 moving here from Deer Park, TX. He was a retired supervisor at MCLB and had proudly served in the U. S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Darrell M. Edwards and Stephen I. Edwards.
Survivors include his wife Tonia Edwards, Baconton, grandchildren, Dustan A. Edwards, Jordan A. Edwards, Matthew A. Edwards, Meika M. Edwards, Cassandra J. Edwards, Donavan M. Edwards, great grandchildren, Abbigail J. Edwards, Jaxon J. Edwards, Amelia E. Edwards, Aimee L. Edwards, Gabriel S. Edwards, Violet A. Edwards, daughter in law, Tiffany Edwards, Leesville, LA, sister, Donalda Edwards, Austin, TX, nephew, Jonathan Edwards, Austin, TX.
The family received friends Wednesday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
