BYRON, GA.- Larry Eugene Selph, 60, of Byron, formerly of Moultrie, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Perry Hospital in Perry, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 4, 2022, at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Kimball Cemetery in Worth County, GA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Born December 22, 1961, in Moultrie, Georgia, he was the son of Jean Dickerson Selph Jarrell of Putney and the late Elton E. Selph. Mr. Selph was a newspaper carrier for the Macon Telegraph and other newspapers. He loved his family and enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, boating, and working in the yard.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Rossman Selph of Byron; children, Felisha White and husband Frank of Leesburg, Sheila Finch, Donna Watson and husband Kevin all of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Dylan Clark, Sierra Clark, Katie Watson and Daniel Watson; siblings, Wayne Selph, Shirley Apaka both of Putney, stepbrother, Stacy Jarrell of Doerun.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Georgia Hospice, 1120 Morningside Dr. Perry, GA. 31069.
