Mr. Larry Gene "Jai" Brown, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Joseph Moreland will officiate.
Mr. Brown's precious memories will continue to live in the hearts of his loved ones and will be cherished by his lovely family, which includes: his wife, Johnnie Mae Harvey Brown; five children, Stephanie Brown (Tyrone) Jones, Linda Brown, Larry Brown, Jr., Jasman Anthony, and Christopher Brown; five stepchildren, Deon (Latreasa) Bell, Myron (Sonya) Bell, Clapton (Constance) Bell, Latoya Bell, and Chyquandra Alston; two sisters, Shirley Helms of Largo, Florida, and Jacqueline Brown of Chicago; two brothers, Marvin Brown of Chicago, and Steve Calvin (Tracey) Brown of Calumet City; sister-in-law, Johnnie Pearl Bell of Brownwood, Georgia; brother-in-law, Author B. Bell of Brownwood, Georgia; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three close friends, Sammy Lee Jones, Mark Chinn, and Fred Brown; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.