Mr. Larry Donnell Green, Sr., 61, went to rest on, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, FL. His graveside service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at The New Mt. Cilla Non-denominational Church Cemetery in Cuthbert, GA. Reverend Dr. Dwylan Glover officiated.
Mr. Green leaves to cherish his memories: two devoted children, Kelvin Greene and Shequita Carter, both of Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren; two brothers Ezekiel (Martha Ann) Greene of Providence, RI, and Jerry Green of Cuthbert, GA; three sisters Gloria (Melvin) Battle of Killeen, TX, Betty Parkman and Demetrist (Randy) Jackson, both of Cuthbert, GA; aunts, Daisy Mann of Cocoa, FL, and Mary (Aaron) Edmondson of Albany, GA.; his uncles, Eddie Mitchner of Sharpes, FL, Frank Mitchner of Cocoa, FL, Clarence Mitchner of Sharpes, FL, and Clarence Greene of Orlando, FL, great aunt, Mae Lizzie Freeman of Cocoa, FL; a loving nephew and friend Terry (Keshia) Grier who treated him as he were one of his siblings; a special friend Johnny "Killer" Williams; ten nephews, five nieces, several great nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
