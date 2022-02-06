Larry "Gus" Hudson, 73, of Sylvester, Georgia departed this life peacefully, surrounded by his family at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in Hillcrest Cemetery with Reverend Jason Jones officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Benson, Gordon Knight, Davey Knight, Samuel Taylor, Hudson Taylor, Ryan Taylor, Richard Madden.
Born November 2, 1948 in Tift County, Georgia to the late Lemmie Dewey and Idolia S. "Dina" Hudson, he was a 1966 Graduate of Worth County High School. He worked at the family Exxon and Amoco Service Stations in Sylvester after school and full time after graduating from high school. Larry also sold Delta Life Insurance in Albany. He then accepted a job in 1973 at The Viking Distillery, in Albany, at the time, Georgia's only legal distillery, where he retired in 2006 as Maintenance Superintendent. Larry was baptized at Isabella Baptist Church by Brother Doc Tyson. He was a member of the Local Masonic Lodge #194. Larry enjoyed salt water fishing on the flats in Panacea. He loved NASCAR races, college football games, the dirt roads of Worth County, country music and ice cold beer. He was an excellent country cook. Larry was well known for his boiled peanuts and peanut brittle. He loved his family and friends. He was a peacemaker and the voice of reason.
Larry loved his country and never met a stranger. He was quick to lend a helping hand. Larry did not care to venture far from home unless it was to visit his grandchildren. There is nothing he would not do for them. Larry lived a simple life and was a solid individual. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Lemmie Hudson, Roger Dale Hudson, and Jimmy Dewey Hudson, and a sister Bettye Sue Hudson Bozeman.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lucinda Davidson Hudson of Sylvester, a son, Ashley V. Hudson, of Brunswick, GA, a daughter Casey Hudson-Taylor and husband Ryan of St. Augustine, FL, three grandchildren, Sydney, Sam and Hudson Taylor, two sisters, Barbara Hudson of Sylvester, Linda Hudson Kirk and husband Gene of Panama City, FL, a brother Rock Hudson and wife Lisa of Sylvester and several nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening February 8, 2022 at Isabella Baptist Church, Isabella, Georgia from 6 pm until 8 pm. Memorials may be made to Isabella Baptist Church 134 Old Mail Road, Sylvester, GA 31791, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice in his memory. A very special thank you to Larry's lifelong best friend and brother in Christ, Gary Benson. A very special thank you to the Staff of Phoebe Putney CCU for their compassion during this most difficult time.
Mathews Funeral Home, Albany, Georgia is entrusted with arrangements. www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
