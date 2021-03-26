On Friday, March 26, 2021, Lary Jack Moree, passed away peacefully in his sleep with dignity and courage surrounded by his family. He was 78.
The funeral service will be held on 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have a private interment following the service. The Rev. Doug Hall will officiate.
Mr. Moree was born on November 9, 1942 in Albany, GA., to the late R.V. and Miltie Jeanette Johnson Moree. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was the owner and operator of Moree's Grocery and Liquor Store, taking over after the death of his father. Mr. Moree loved the family business, his cows, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was especially fond of playing golf. His "golf Buddies" at Radium and Stonebridge were very dear to him.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Reynolds Moree of Worth County; children, Keith Moree (Kayla) and Jo Amburn (Mickey) all of Worth County; grandchildren, Jason Clark (Erin) of Atlanta, Jay Chafin (Kristin) of Sterling, Colorado, Kristi Puckett of Worth County, Kip Chafin of Worth County and Cash Layfield of Worth County; great grandchildren, Sky Puckett, Wells Clark and Campbell Clark; brother, Gary Moree (Gail) of Worth County; half sister, Allieree Stewart.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moree was preceded in death by his siblings, Floyd Moree, Dollar Moree, Gene Moree and Eristine Sweat.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Banks Funeral Home.
www.banksfh.com
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
