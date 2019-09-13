Latha Glover
Albany, GA
Latha Jackson Hall Glover
Mrs. Latha Jackson Hall Glover, 85 of Inwood, New York formally of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at University Medical Center New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:00PM at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1010 Old Pretoria Road where Rev. Theodus Drake, Jr. serves as pastor and will officiate. Bro. Malcolm C. Hall, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, September 13 2019, from 1:00PM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Glover's daughter, P. Yolanda Bailey (Cherry),401 Elizabeth Avenue in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

