Latosha Lewis

Latosha Latrese Lewis
Ms. Latosha Latrese Lewis, 43 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1:00PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5686 Highway 41 in Morgan, Georgia where Reverend Charlie Marcus serves as pastor. Reverend Will Edwards will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road in Albany. The family will receive friends at 1801 Greenvale Road in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
