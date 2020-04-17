Laura Blackburn Martin (June 30, 1944 - April 15, 2020) went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation Center and is now healed in mind and body. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Pinecrest Memory Gardens in Mitchell County, GA.
She was born in Mitchell County and lived there until 1999 when she moved to Lee County.
Mrs. Laura, as she was known by the young couples in her Sunday School class at Southside Baptist Church in Camilla years ago, loved the Lord and was a faithful servant in ministry as long as she was of able body and mind. She and Don were active in Georgia Campers on Mission before he passed away. She was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Martin, her mother and father, Pauline and M.C. (Cortez) Blackburn and her son-in-law, Kevin Coalson.
She is survived by her daughters, Deidre Jones (Rex) of Albany, GA and Michelle Coalson of Leesburg, GA, her grandchildren, Shelly Hardie (Chris) of Dougherty County, Lauren Kent (Brandon) of Mitchell County, Michael Coalson (Jennifer) of Leesburg, GA and Martin Coalson (Haley) of Leesburg, GA and her eleven great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Anne B. Lodge of Niceville, FL.
Those desiring can make donations in Laura's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 225 East 2nd Ave, Tifton, GA 31794.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
