Laurence (Larry) Alfred Danzer died Saturday June 6 at Phoebe Putnam Memorial Hospital. He died very quietly with his wife and son by his side. He is greatly missed by his family, his church, and his professional colleagues. He retired from Phoebe Hospital in 2004 after serving as laboratory director since 1992. He received degrees from Valparaiso University (BS), The University of Kentucky (MA and PhD) and Drake University (MBA). Before joining Phoebe he was the director of pathology and clinical laboratories of Mercy Hospital in Des Moines IA. He enjoyed reading, working on his HO model railroad (never enough time), gardening, cooking and eating (especially meatloaf). He sang in the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, church choir was another lifelong passion, and he sang in the Albany Chorale. He also gave of his time in serving in various committees and organizations. Survivors include his wife of 54 years Barbara Danzer of Albany; Jeff Danzer of Minneapolis, MN. Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

