Lauretta B. Strickland, 90, of Tucker, GA, formerly of Lee County, GA, died June 18, 2021 at her daughter's home in Tucker, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Michael Cherry will officiate.
Mrs. Strickland was born on June 22, 1930 to Charlie and Vera Bennett in Winona, MS. She graduated from Winona High School and had lived in Albany, GA and Leesburg, GA since 1963. Mrs. Strickland had been formerly employed with Fast Carwash, was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and had attended Lakeside Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Windham and a daughter, Donna Sue Smith Whitehead.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Windham of Tucker, GA and Debbie (Stanley) Minor of Lee County, GA, her grandchildren, Lucretia Reynolds of Winder, GA, Kristy Payne of Lake Blackshear, GA, Mark Smith (Mandy) and Kelli Sexton all of Lee County, GA and Alison Pedigo of Albany, GA, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Strickland to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
