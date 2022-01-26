Laurie Jean Harrell Payne, 94, of Albany, died Monday, January 24, 2022.
Visitation will be at 11 AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Kimbrell-Stern with the memorial service beginning at 11:30 at Kimbrell-Stern.
Mrs. Payne was born to Tommy Harrell and Lourene McLeod Harrell on April 2, 1927 and grew up in Halzelhurst, GA. She was married to her late husband, William Guerard Payne, Sr. for 66 years prior to his death in 2012. Before marriage she worked for the Hartford Insurance Group in Atlanta, GA where she met her husband. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. Mrs. Payne lived in Albany from 1954 to 1959 returning in 1983 following her husband's retirement as General Manager of The Hartford Insurance Group in Indiana. She was a charter member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church and was a member of Doublegate Country Club. She was blessed with many close friends.
Mrs. Payne is survived by a daughter: Beverly Jean Payne Brown and husband John L. Brown, Clearwater, FL; a son: William Guerard Payne, Jr. and wife Michelle Payne, Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren: Allison Payne Waters (Fred), Levi Christian Payne, Brianna Hodge (Andrew), Tierany Stewart, Kendra Stewart.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
