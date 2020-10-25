Mrs. Lavern Obert Daniel, 94, of Leesburg, GA, died October 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 with visitation at 12:30 at Beattie Road Church of Christ. Minister Charles Harris will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery with minister Faron Hamner. Those in attendance will please wear a mask and use social distancing guidelines.
Mrs. Daniel was born in Columbus, GA on May 6, 1926 to Alvin and Rozzie Obert. She grew up in Columbus and moved to the Albany area in 1959. Mrs. Daniel was a homemaker and worked as a secretary at several businesses throughout her life.
She loved God, was baptized into Christ for the forgiveness of her sins when she was a teenager, and was a member of the Church of Christ for approximately 79 years. She attended the Church of Christ on Beattie Road in Albany, GA for the last forty plus years.
Her second great love in this life was her family. She was "Nanny" to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and countless other young people at church and others that she met during her life.
She was a friend to everyone who met her and she held cherished memories of many friendships that she made throughout her life. She was always eager to share her home-remedy advise to anyone who had a need. She was always the "life" of the conversation and many of her stories made everyone laugh. She will be fondly and lovingly remembered by many friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Daniel, Jr., a sister and brother-in-law, Mildred Obert Daniel (Ben), sister-in-laws Alma Dupree (Howard), Alpha Avery, Tommie Ruth Obert and a great-grandson, Bennett Jones.
Survivors include her children, Don Daniel (JoEtte), Steve Daniel (JoAnn), Susan Sandefur (Ron) all of Leesburg, GA, her siblings, Willard Obert of Columbus, GA, Alice Obert Shropshire (Jim) of Gresham, OR, Robert (Martha) Obert of Columbus, GA, her grandchildren, Mykki Daniel, Jason Daniel (Shannon), Laura Jones (Todd), Benjamin Daniel (Jennifer), John Sandefur (Liz) all of Leesburg, GA, Melissa Sandefur of Jacksonville, FL and her great-grandchildren, Liam Daniel, Avery Daniel, Ollie Daniel, Peyton Miller, Chase Daniel, Mollie Jones, Reese Jones, Keenan Sandefur and Ella Sandefur all of Leesburg, GA.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Daniel to the Alzheimers Association, www.alz.org, or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
