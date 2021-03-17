LaVerne Florence Bridges, 87, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16.
She was born September 26, 1933, in Forest Park, IL, to Florence Marie (Ketter) and Bjarne Becker Andersen. LaVerne spent much of her childhood in Albany, GA, and graduated from Albany High School in 1950. Upon graduation from Sullins College in Bristol, VA, she enrolled at the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
In 1953 she married Mervyn L. Bridges. They made their home in Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, and Arlington, TX, raising three sons there and in Ormond Beach.
She leaves behind children: Cindy and Mervyn L. (Buddy) Bridges, Jr.; Niken and John A. (Andy) Bridges; and Mary K. and Charlton (Chuck) Bridges; eight grandchildren: Nikki and husband TJ Moore; Mervyn L. Bridges III (Luke) and wife Haley; Alexis and husband Patrick Beitler; Austin, Allena, Stephen, Casey, and Thomas Bridges; as well as four great-grandchildren (and counting).
LaVerne will be remembered for her graciousness, cheerfulness, strong will, and above all, her gift of compassion—as a young woman caring for various older family members, lovingly attending to her husband, and later nurturing their sons and their families. She began volunteering at Ormond Memorial Hospital after her sons went off to college, logging more than 4,000 volunteer hours serving with the hospital through its transition to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and, most recently, AdventHealth Home Health. The Bridges had several beloved dogs over the years and she was skilled and faithful in their care, as well.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, with a full memorial and celebration of her life planned for a later date. The family welcomes remembrances made by donations to her favorite charity: Shriners Hospitals for Children.
