Laverne Hawkins

LaVerne Hughes Hawkins, age 82, formerly of Albany, GA, passed away on April 7, 2021 at her residence in Orlando, FL.
LaVerne was born in Donalsonville, GA on May 15, 1937, the only child of Willard Lawson Hughes and Wilma White Hughes. She resided in Donalsonville until her marriage to Eugene Hawkins on July 6, 1958.
For over 35 years, LaVerne was a bank teller at C&S Bank and Nation's Bank. Along with her position at the bank, she supported her husband as he grew the Albany Tractor & Equipment Company into the Flint Equipment Company, operating thirteen locations in Georgia, Florida and Alabama. The Hawkins' sold the business in 2001 and were very proud to be a part of the John Deere family for over four decades.
In her free time, Mrs. Hawkins enjoyed decorating, entertaining and spending time at Panama City Beach, FL. She also enjoyed attending events at the Elks Lodge 713 with her husband, and was a lifelong member of the Avalon United Methodist Church, both in Albany, GA.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gene. She leaves their son, Thomas Andrew (Andy) Hawkins and Kimberly of Orlando, FL; three grandchildren: Connor Joseph, Thomas Jackson, and Margaret Elizabeth and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Hawkins in Donalsonville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Eugene Hawkins Memorial Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, which can be sent directly to The ABAC Foundation, Box 13, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793, Attention: Eugene Hawkins Memorial Scholarship.
