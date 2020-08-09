LaVerne Kato Croft, 85, of Albany, GA, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Oaks at Oakland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Croft was born in Worth County, to the late William and Ruth Ford Gay on October 6, 1934. She was raised on their farm before moving to Albany, GA when she was young and graduated from Albany High School in 1954. She married Ted J. Kato in 1951 and they were married until his death in 1985. She married G. C. Croft in 1990 and they remained married until his death in 2017.
Mrs. Croft was an active member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church, taught the Esther's Love Lights Sunday School Class and worked with Women in Missions. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxilary Unit at Post #30 serving as President for two terms, 1983-1984 and 2004-2005 and served as the Unit's Georgia Girls State Chairman for several years.
She entered the insurance business in 1961 as a bookkeeper with Walden and Kirkland Insurers and secured her license in 1962. When Edward H. Copelan formed his own company in 1969, Mrs. Croft joined Copelan Insurance Company and retired in 1997. After retirement, she also worked with Duggan Insurance Company.
Mrs. Croft graduated from the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company's training course in 1976, received her certificate from the Insurance Institute of America in 1980 and received her CPCU designation in 1989. She was active in the Insurance Women of Albany for twenty-six years, served as their President twice and was voted Insurance Woman of The Year from 1981-1982.
Survivors include her children, Marilyn (Gary) Fowler of Lee County, GA and Mickey Kato (girlfriend, Barbara Clements), her step-children, Cleve Croft (Vicki), Gina Peak, all of Albany, GA, her brother, Wynton "Bo" Gay of Macon, GA, her grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Satterfield of Leesburg, GA, David (Wendy) Kidd, Jr. of Canon, GA and Laney Kato (Jason) Jones of Sylvester, GA, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Wednesday at Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Oaks at Oakland Plantation and Integrity Hospice.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Croft to Byne Memorial Baptist Church, Living The Legacy, 2832 Ledo Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
