Lavon Willard BoyettAmericus, formerly of Albany, GALavon Willard Boyett, 82, of Americus, formerly of Albany, GA died 7/11/2021 in Americus, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
