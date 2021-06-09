Lena Price Beamon, 78, of Smithville, GA passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Smithville City Cemetery.
Born in Montezuma, GA, Mrs. Beamon had resided in Lee County, GA most all of her life, she was a homemaker and was employed with Kaiser Chemical Company and also worked with the US Postal Service.
She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Montezuma, Ga and was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Price, Sr and Jenny Fowler Price.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Beamon, daughter, Jane Beamon Liggin (Scott), son, Ronald Jack Beamon all of Smithville, GA, brothers, Rev. Ralph Price, Jr. (Viola), Montezuma, GA, Burl Price (Val), Columbus, GA and Mike Price (Pam), Montezuma, GA, nephews that she and Jack raised, Michael Price and Wade Price, grandchildren, Brandy Beamon, Blaire Wood, Christian Freeman, Taylor Tyson, great-grandchildren, Weston Wood, Ansley Wood, Dylan Hatcher and Livi Jane Freeman.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Lena Price Beamon to Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or Willson Hospice House 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
