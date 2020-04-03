Mrs. Leola Crumbley Holloman, 96, passed away at Dawson Health and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Her graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Martin Williams officiated.
Mrs. Holloman leaves to carry on her legacy: children, Eula (Charles) Davis of Atlanta, GA, Marvin Holloman of Dawson, GA, Brenda Wiggins of Albany, GA, and Velma (Tommy) Lewis of Atlanta, GA; a devoted granddaughter, Talisia Payton; a sister, Carolyn Daniels, and a brother, Cleveland Crumbley,
both of Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren; 19 greatgrandchildren; and her nieces, nephews, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
