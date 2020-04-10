Leonard C. Harden

Mr. Leonard "L.C." Carlton Harden, 78, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Toney Smith will officiate.
He leaves a legacy of love to be cherished by his family: a devoted wife, Sis. Cleo Harden; three daughters, Monica (Lynn) McCrary of Albany, Georgia, Lashon Harden of Aurora, Illinois, and Teresa Harden of Aurora, Illinois; granddaughter who he reared as his own, Madison McCrary; grandsons, Cameron and Jarvell of Illinois; sister, Lillian Perry Lazar; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39840
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
