Leonard Lynn Reed, 81, of Albany, GA, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. The family will have a private service at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Doug Eason will officiate.
A native of Front Royal, VA., Mr. Reed was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country during the Vietnam War and also served in Thailand. After his military career ended, he worked in construction maintenance at Palmyra Park Hospital until retiring once again. Mr. Reed was a skilled golfer and a talented woodworker. He enjoyed volunteering and serving others at the Anchorage, and he was an active member of Central Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rusty Reed, a daughter, Daun Culp (Reece), a son, Pastor Les Reed (Anita), four grandchildren, Landon Reed, Maegan Culp, Tucker Reed, and Ainsley Reed, a great-granddaughter, Ava Culp, all of Albany, GA., and two sisters, Nancy Kuehl (Bill) of Richmond, VA, and Jacquelyn Bowman (Donnie) of Front Royal, VA.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks will be expected.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Reed to The Anchorage, 162 Hampton LN., Albany, GA, 31707.
