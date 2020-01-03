Albany, GA
Leonard W. Perry, Sr.
Leonard Willis "Tap" Perry, Sr. passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Willson Hospice House in Albany. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Warwick First Baptist Church with burial following in Smoak Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the church social hall. Born in Cordele, he was the son of the late N.C. Perry and Minnie Christine Atkinson Perry. Tap, as he was affectionately known, was an active member of Warwick First Baptist Church and served on the board of deacons. He was an IBEW electrician (RET) and was known as the town handyman. Tap was the treasurer for the Warwick Lions Club for over 40 years, was an avid hunter and loved watching sports. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. Tap is survived by his wife of 58 years, Emily Odom Perry of Warwick; his children and their spouses, Debra P. and Jim Kelsey of Utica, NY, and Leonard W. "Lenny", (Jr.) and Lynn Saunders Perry of Dublin, GA; three brothers, Charles Perry, Steve Perry and Tim Perry; a sister, Shirley Calhoun; and four grandchildren, Luke Kelsey of Maryland, Ben Kelsey of California, Colton Adams of Montana and Leonard W. "Tripp" Perry, III of Dublin, GA. He also had many beloved nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
