Leonard Richard Brady

Mr. Leonard Richard Brady, 92, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Willson Hospice House, in Albany. A wake service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home, in Leesburg. A mass funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, in Albany with Rev. Ray Levreault officiating. Born October 7, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA, Mr. Brady was the son of the late James and Margaret Jones Brady. He served his country in the United States Army and was most proud to be a devoted family man. He was a faithful member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Albany for many years. Mr. Brady enjoyed boating, fishing, and was a talented wood worker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brady was also preceded in death by his daughter, Maureen Fox. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. and Donna Brady of Leesburg; sister, Joan Campalongo of Philadelphia, PA; 4 grandchildren, Shane, Gregory, Eric, and Savannah, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Teresa's Catholic Church or School. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve the Brady family.

