Leonard Smith
Albany, GA
Leonard O. Smith
Leonard O. Smith, 65, of Albany, died Monday November 18, 2019.
His funeral service will be Thursday 11 AM at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Ron Smith will officiate. A native of Phenix City, AL, Mr. Smith had lived in Albany most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Janie Smith and a brother James Smith.
Survivors include a sister, Linda Schenk and her husband Jerry of Albany, 3 brothers, Jessie Smith, Albany, Jimmy Smith, Leesburg and Eugene Smith of Albany. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the American Red Cross, 500 Pine Ave., Albany, GA 31701
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Smith by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com

