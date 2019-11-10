Leroy Mitchell
Albany, GA
Leroy Mitchell
Minister Leroy Mitchell, 54 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00AM at New Birth Fellowship Church, 2106 Radium Springs Road where Pastor L. B. Gardner serves as pastor. Pastor Robert Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 12:00Noon until 6:00PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 104 National Court Apt. B.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

