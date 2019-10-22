Leslie Nadrich

Leslie Kennedy Nadrich, 83, of Albany, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home.
Her funeral service will be 11 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the graveside at Riverside Cemetery. Chaplain Mark Hughes will officiate.
Mrs. Nadrich was born in Worth County, and had lived in Albany since the early 1980's. She was a real estate agent working with Century 21 and Remax. Mrs. Nadrich was a member of Temple B'Nai Israel and the Temple Sisterhood. She was a member of the Albany Board of Realtors. Mrs. Nadrich was preceded in death by her step grandchildren, Jarrett Klein and Ryan Wells, her parents, John and Matilda Kennedy, and several siblings.
Mrs. Nadrich is survived by her husband: Norman Nadrich, Albany; 2 sons: Hardy Stephens (Chris), Crestview, FL, Barry Stephens (Donna), Waycross, GA; 3 step children: Randy Nadrich (Suzanne), Camilla, GA, Pam Klein (Ron), Miami, FL, Todd Nadrich (Stephanie), W. Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren: Jarrod Stephens, Danielle Stephens, Stephanie Brown, B. J. Stephens, Vanessa Joiner, Chelsea Michtak; step grandchildren: Joy Nadrich, Lacy Craver, Rocky Nadrich, Asa Nadrich, Spencer Nadrich, Erin Nadrich, Courtney Elyse Wells, Oren Klein, Robert Nadrich, Zachary Nadrich; 14 great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; brother: Rayford Kennedy, Albany; 2 sisters: Carolyn Meadows, Crisp County, GA, Thelma Ann Shaw, Macon, GA.
Those desiring may send memorials to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31721.
