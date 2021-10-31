Mr. L. Edwin Massey, 90, of Worth County died on Saturday October 30, 2021 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 2, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in the New Bethel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ricky Purvis and Rev. Johnny Lewis will officiate.
Mr. Massey was born on April 24, 1931 in Worth County, to the late Lewis and Janie May Farmer Massey. He had lived in Worth County all his life and was retired from Coats and Clark. Mr. Massey enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going on vacations with his family. He was a member and deacon at New Bethel Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Milan Massey (Donna) of Worth County; grandson, Michael Massey (Gabrielle) of Worth County; great grandchildren, Julianna Massy and Kaleigh Massey.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Massey was preceded in death by his wife, Olene White Massey on November 20, 2018 and a son, Lelan Laferrell Massey in 1979; siblings, Mamie Ruth Sanderson, and Thomas Newton Massey.
The family will receive friends on Monday November 1, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Banks Funeral Home.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
