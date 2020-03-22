Lillian McDonald Haire, 78, of Lee County, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Pruitt Health Palmyra.
Her remains have been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Haire loved to cook and was always prepared to feed you when you visited her home. She taught her grandson Ryan how to cook so he received all of her written recipes and can cook all of her best dishes. Watching movies was one of her favorite pastimes, and was always helping other and had the gift to make you feel at ease and loved. She was a great friend to many people.
She retired from Coats and Clark where she worked in production, lab supervisor and she stated she could look at a piece of yarn and tell if it came from a male or female sheep.
Mrs. Haire loved music, dancing, to make you laugh and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Haire was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Haire, her parents Everett and Lillian McDonald and a niece Sonya Adams.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Stroud, Lee County, grandson Ryan Wilkinson, Eden Prairie, MN, great grandchildren, Claire and Braden, sisters, Sybil Richards, St. Augustine, FL, Dianne Harrell (Irvin), Judy Paramore (Dennis) both of Mitchell County and Tammy Kitchens, Albany.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to your local animal shelter.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.