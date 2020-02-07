Jonesboro, Ga.
Lillian M James (King)
Mrs. Lillian King James 80, of Jonesboro, Georgia formerly of Albany, Georgia transitioned to her heavenly home in Jonesboro, Georgia on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Lillian lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, a caring sister, and as an amazing wife to her late husband Jerry James, and a friend to many. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:30 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at US 19 South Church of Christ 724 Liberty Expressway SE Albany, Georgia. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian James as a living tribute
