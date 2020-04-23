Lillian "Lillie" Maxie

The staff and management of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service are saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Lillian "Lillie" Jean Maxie (Spann), age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
A private burial service will be held Saturday April 25, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Riverside Cemetery for immediate family which will be officiated by Pastor Lorenzo Heard of Greater Second Mount Olive Baptist Church.
She was born on July 15, 1943 in Clearwater, FL, she and her husband settled down in Albany, GA to raise their family. She worked for the Dougherty County Public School System starting at Monroe High School and culminating to her recent position as a Cafeteria Manager with Dougherty High School. She was an unselfish woman of God who was given to hospitality and was an active member of Greater Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, serving in various capacities.
Please keep the family of Ms. Lillie Maxie in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com
