Lillie Knighton

Mrs Lillie Pearl Knighton, of Morgan, GA, passed Monday, September 23, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jacobs Chapel Baptist Church, 5515 Fountain Bridge Road, Edison, GA with Rev. Charlie Kyles officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Church Cemetery, Arlington, GA. Her body will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home.
COLLINS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Edison, GA 39846
(229) 835-2422
