Linda Ann Spilman, 64, of Dawson, GA, passed away February 27, 2021 at her home on Old Mill Road. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Alan Sanders will officiate. The family will receive friends at their home and no formal visitation will be held.
Linda Ann was born on October 18, 1956 to the late William Harry Spilman, Sr. and Mary Sue Pines Spilman. She graduated from Terrell Academy in 1974 and was a member of the The Dawson United Methodist Church. Linda Ann was employed for many years with the family business, Spilman Brick Company and for the last thirteen years she was employed with the Terrell County Sheriff's Department.
She had many hobbies and of those, the ones she loved the most were gardening, flowers, the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
Linda Ann was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her mother, Mary Sue Spilman of Dawson, GA, her sister, Susan Spilman McCullough of Dawson, GA, her brothers, William Harry Spilman, Jr. (Kim) of Mt. Vernon, IN and Robert Michael Spilman (Joy) of Dawson, GA, four nieces, Heather McCullough Merritt of Macon, GA, Kelly Spilman Kercher (Andy) of Mt. Vernon, IN, Courtney Spilman Grebel (Bryan) and Brittney Spilman Smith (Clint) all of Dawson, GA, her daughter, Kay Bryant (Andy) of Shellman, GA, her grandchildren, Mack Luke, J.B. Blackshear and Annabeth Bryant, one great-grandchild, five great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Linda Ann to Dawson United Methodist Church, Youth Ministries, P.O. Box 382, Dawson, GA., 39842 or to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.