Kohr.jpg

Mrs. Linda Annette Grimes-Kohr, 59, of Baconton, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and a mask is required. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Born February 8, 1961, in Alabama, Linda was the daughter of Hillary and Barbara Young Grimes. She worked civil service for many years at the Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany where she retired. After her retirement, she went to work part time as a systems analyst for Technica where she was currently employed. Linda loved her family and spending time with them and adored her cats. She had the sweetest soul and was loved by everyone who met her. Linda will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David L. Kohr; her father Hillary Grimes; and little brother, Bruce Allen Grimes. Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Barbara Grimes of Albany; brother, Hillary Grimes Jr. "Bubba" and his wife Rene of Repton, Al; and two sisters, Paula Davis and her husband James of Weatherford, TX, and Mary Barrera of McAllen, TX; several nephews, a niece, and multiple grand nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.act.alz.org. Hall & Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Grimes-Kohr family.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.