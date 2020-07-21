Mrs. Linda Annette Grimes-Kohr, 59, of Baconton, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and a mask is required. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Born February 8, 1961, in Alabama, Linda was the daughter of Hillary and Barbara Young Grimes. She worked civil service for many years at the Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany where she retired. After her retirement, she went to work part time as a systems analyst for Technica where she was currently employed. Linda loved her family and spending time with them and adored her cats. She had the sweetest soul and was loved by everyone who met her. Linda will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David L. Kohr; her father Hillary Grimes; and little brother, Bruce Allen Grimes. Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Barbara Grimes of Albany; brother, Hillary Grimes Jr. "Bubba" and his wife Rene of Repton, Al; and two sisters, Paula Davis and her husband James of Weatherford, TX, and Mary Barrera of McAllen, TX; several nephews, a niece, and multiple grand nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.act.alz.org. Hall & Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Grimes-Kohr family.
