Linda Powell Cochran, 78, of Camilla died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her residence in Camilla.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Camilla with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Rev. Gordon Cloud will officiate.
Born January 22, 1941 in Waycross, GA, Mrs. Cochran was the daughter of the late Mac Handley Powell and Lula Davis Powell. She was married to the late Walter Hal Cochran, Sr. Mrs. Cochran retired as a secretary for Mitchell-Baker High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla.
Survivors include one daughter, Cathy Jones (Darren) of Camilla; two sons, Hal Cochran, Jr. of Camilla and Scott Cochran (Melissa) of Camilla; five grandchildren, Hilliary Bailey (Jason), Stephanie Robertson (T.J.), Courtney Cochran, Ty Cochran, and Walt Cochran; and one sister, Gloria Hahn of Camilla.
Visitation will be from 2 - 3 p.m., Sunday, before services, at First Baptist Church in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://alz.org
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.