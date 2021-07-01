Linda Diane Adair, 77, of Albany, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. David Cromie will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Mrs. Adair was born in Albany GA on November 8, 1943 to Thomas William Dowda and Mattie Edna Hall Dowda. She grew up in Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School. Linda was retired from the MCLB and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Martha Aniease Coulter and Stanley Terrell Dowda. Survivors include her husband, Bill Adair, Albany, GA, daughter, Valerie Adair Rogler and husband, Andy Rogler, Boerne, TX, sister, Janice Edna Ponthier, Putney, GA, grandchildren, Jackson Rogler, Lubbock, TX, and Olivia Rogler, Boerne, TX. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home. Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Linda Diane Dowda Adair to Faith Baptist Church, 1824 Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31721.To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jul 7
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
