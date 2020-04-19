Linda Scoggins Dukes, age 79, of Beaufort S.C., and longtime resident of Albany, Georgia passed away at Beaufort Memorial Hospital on April 7th.
Linda was born on July 19, 1940 in Bamberg, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Joe and Mildred Scoggins.
Linda was married to Jake Dukes for 63 years. They were married on June 15, 1955. They raised four children: Jay, Sandy, Mark, and Missy.
Linda was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a grandmother to six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her funeral service will be private due to the current health crisis.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date when the health crisis has been resolved.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Matthew 5:4 - Blessed are those who mourn, For they shall be comforted.
Anderson Funeral Home
Beaufort, SC 29901
843-524-7144
