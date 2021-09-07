Mrs. Linda Edwards Wells, 77, of Albany died Friday September 4, 2021 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehab.
The funeral service will be held Friday 11:00AM at Palmyra Road Methodist Church with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Joey Cannon will be officiating. The family has asked to use social distance guidelines and please wear a mask.
Born in Albany, Mrs. Wells was the daughter of Arnold Edwards and Bonnie McDonald Wells. She was graduate of Albany High School and retired from WALB TV as Traffic Manager after many years. Mrs. Wells was a longtime member of Palmyra Methodist Church.
While at Palmyra Church Mrs. Wells was one of the busiest members there. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the choir and through the years did lots of solos. She taught Sunday School for many years and never missed. She was President of the District UMW. Every job whether it was UMW officer or Chairman of the Board she did to perfection.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wells and her sister Lois Kinney.
Survivors include her niece and nephew Kristi Kinney Ledger and her husband Bobby in Tallahassee, FL; Robbie Kinney and his wife Allison of Tallahassee, FL; great nieces and nephews Hudson Ledger, Mabry Ledger, Anna Pace and Carson Kinney. Her brother in law Monty Manert of Albany.
Mrs. Wells will lie in state Thursday from 8:30AM to 5:30PM if anyone would like to sign book and visit.
