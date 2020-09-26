Linda E. Phillips, 72, of Leesburg, GA, died September 25, 2020 at her residence after a hard-fought battle with bladder cancer. Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Doug Hall will officiate. Interment will follow in the Brooksville Cemetery in Randolph County.
Linda was born in Randolph County, GA on August 15, 1948 to the late Harvey and Carrie Bell House. She was raised in Brookville, GA, graduated from Randolph County High School and was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Springvale, GA. Linda moved from Cuthbert, GA to Lee County, GA in 1984 and was employed with Lee State Prison for twenty-five years.
Linda was a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. She valued her family greatly and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to yard sales and antique stores as well as vacationing in the North Georgia Mountains.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William F. "Bill" Phillips of Leesburg, GA, his children, Troy (Julie) Phillips of Leesburg, GA and Mandy Elmore of Lester, GA, her siblings, Randy (Teresa) House of Leesburg, GA, Mary Edith (Pete) Masten of Hoopa, CA, Clara (Judson) Allen of Reynolds, GA, Connie Lee of Edison, GA and Debbie (Charlie) Harry of Preston, GA and her grandchildren, Reed Phillips of Leesburg, GA, Bree Phillips of Shellman, GA and Hanna Elmore of Lester, GA.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.