Linda Gail Weathersby, 71, of Lee County, GA died June 26, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church. Rev. Kenneth Cloud will officiate. A private family interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Mrs. Weathersby was born on October 29, 1948 in Bainbridge, GA to O.R. and Edith Kate Godwin. She graduated from Bainbridge High School, met and married Butch Weathersby in 1967. They resided in Bainbridge, GA until they moved to Lee County, GA in 2005. Mrs. Weathersby was a very active member of Lakeside Baptist Church, the W.O.M., was an active member of the choir and loved teaching Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of the Daffadil Garden Club. She was a homemaker, wonderful mother, wife and a great cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lois Hand, Jimmy Godwin and Eva Joyce Godwin. Survivors include her husband, Butch Weathersby of Lee County, GA, three daughters, Sherri (Bobby) Dickens of Avondale Estates, GA, Angela S. Graham of Albany, GA and Shea (Joe) Register of Valdosta, GA, her grandchildren, Brittany (Dustin) Bowen of Donalsonville, GA, Lauren Grubbs and her fiancee, Pete McSwain of Albany, GA, Chason Dickens of Avondale Estates, GA and Katie Ruth Register of Valdosta, GA, a great-grandson, John Emmett Bowen and two brothers, Jack (Cheryl) Godwin of Attapulgus, GA and Steve (Nancy) Godwin of Calhoun, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday at Lakeside Baptist Church. Social distancing will be required. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Weathersby to The Alzheimer's Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
Breaking News
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Weathersby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoebe officials: Virus may be mutating; second wave is here
- Albany's Little Red Dog House specialty gets wide acclaim
- East Albany store operator fighting for profits after denial of beer license
- An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool
- Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington looking at 'downzoning' neighborhood
- Georgia nephew of famed prison escapees keeps their story alive decades later
- Tifton nurse practitioner fired for racist Facebook post
- A restaurant denied service to a Black boy for his clothes, but video shows a White boy, dressed similarly, was allowed
- Albany Tech students can apply for housing near Albany State campus
- Chehaw joins RiverQuarium, Thronateeska to form Artesian Alliance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newspaper Ads
-
Miss Daisy said:
Poor ole Nancy; bless her heart. She has long since passed her expiration date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.