Linda Gail Weathersby, 71, of Lee County, GA died June 26, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church. Rev. Kenneth Cloud will officiate. A private family interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Mrs. Weathersby was born on October 29, 1948 in Bainbridge, GA to O.R. and Edith Kate Godwin. She graduated from Bainbridge High School, met and married Butch Weathersby in 1967. They resided in Bainbridge, GA until they moved to Lee County, GA in 2005. Mrs. Weathersby was a very active member of Lakeside Baptist Church, the W.O.M., was an active member of the choir and loved teaching Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of the Daffadil Garden Club. She was a homemaker, wonderful mother, wife and a great cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lois Hand, Jimmy Godwin and Eva Joyce Godwin. Survivors include her husband, Butch Weathersby of Lee County, GA, three daughters, Sherri (Bobby) Dickens of Avondale Estates, GA, Angela S. Graham of Albany, GA and Shea (Joe) Register of Valdosta, GA, her grandchildren, Brittany (Dustin) Bowen of Donalsonville, GA, Lauren Grubbs and her fiancee, Pete McSwain of Albany, GA, Chason Dickens of Avondale Estates, GA and Katie Ruth Register of Valdosta, GA, a great-grandson, John Emmett Bowen and two brothers, Jack (Cheryl) Godwin of Attapulgus, GA and Steve (Nancy) Godwin of Calhoun, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday at Lakeside Baptist Church. Social distancing will be required. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Weathersby to The Alzheimer's Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com

