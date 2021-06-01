Linda Gotsch McGregor, passed away on May 30, 2021, at her home in Forest City, North Carolina. She had valiantly fought cancer for the past year. She was born on May 9, 1940, at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey, where she lived until January 1948 when her family was transferred to Albany, Georgia, with Coats and Clark. She was educated at St. Teresa's Catholic School and graduated from Albany High School in 1958. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts. After graduation, she moved to Long Island, New York, where she continued her career in painting and pottery.
She relocated to Forest City in 2006 where she became active in the art community and taught classes at a local gallery. She continued her art career and was affiliated with the Banfield Gallery in Forest City. Her paintings and pottery were displayed in museums and art shows throughout the area, and she won many awards for her art.
Linda was a member of the Visual Arts Guild in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, and taught classes and displayed her work there. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Forest City where she was an active member of the choir and participated in Chorale in the area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Ruth Gotsch, and her son, Christopher Faust.
Survivors include her husband, Neil McGregor of the home, a daughter, Janie Moselund (Jim) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a son, Todd Faust of Farmingville, New York, a stepson, Gary Desson of Connecticut, two brothers, Robert Gotsch (Pat) of Roswell, Georgia, and Doug Gotsch (Betty) of Albany, Georgia. She leaves behind three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:10 pm on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Reverend Father Herbert Burke and Deacon Andy Cilone serving as the celebrants. Interment will follow in the Cool Springs Cemetery. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6 o'clock Thursday evening in The Padgett and King Chapel with visitation to follow until 7:30.
Memorials may be made to the Rutherford County Senior Center, 193 Callahan Koone Road, No. 133, Spindale, North Carolina 28160 or Hospice of The Carolina Foothills, Post Office Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043.
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com
