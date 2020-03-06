Linda Dianne Hitt, 59, of Nashville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Morgan Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at Paulks Chapel cemetery.
Born on February 9, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Frank Hitt, Sr. and Minnie Pearl Powell Hitt. She was a receptionist at South Georgia Medical Center Urology.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Hitt, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Marisa Hitt of Nashville; brothers, Michael Lee Hitt and wife Kerri of Albany and Gene Hitt of Baconton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am - until the hour of service in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
