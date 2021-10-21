Linda Houston

Linda was born in Watertown, NY on December 9, 1939, to John Preston and Madge Lee Elzer. She grew up in Syracuse, NY. Her extended family resides in Bloomington, Indiana. During her youth, she had very fond memories of the summers spent frolicking in the country with her cousins Bill, Jack and Danny Byers. Later, she attended and graduated from Green Mountain College in Vermont. Following graduation, she married Lee (Sam) Houston in St Thomas, VI. He was the love of her life, as they were married for 55 years after only knowing each other for two weeks. Linda enjoyed reading, music, baking and traveling. Her greatest accomplishment by far was the care and commitment that she extended to her family, friends and community. We will always remember her at her best with a splash of eye glitter and one of her distinguished hats from her extensive collection. She earned a 10 out of 10 for being the best wife, mom, Grandy and friend. She will be missed by her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Kelly Holloway (Lanon), grandchildren Katie Herrington( Roger) Callie Kendrick (Will) and Jenny Holloway and Great Grandchildren Emma Rose, Preston, And Lincoln Herrington, along with the family namesake Houston (Tank) Kendrick. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerry Charles Elzer , husband Lee and son Casey Lee Houston. Rest In Peace, Grandy! In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the The National Navy SEAL Museum or Thomas County Humane Society.
Family will receive friends on November 13th from 11am to 2pm at 3087 GA Highway 188 Ochlocknee, GA.
From pretty flowering plants to succulents and unusual-looking cacti, Stacker compiled a list of indoor plants anyone can grow at home without any effort at all. These plants are sure to jazz up corners, staircases, shelves, or even become conversation starters as table centerpieces. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.