Mrs. Linda Kaye Ferrell King, 72, of Leesburg died Monday Oct 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her remains will lie in state Saturday from 10:00AM to 4:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter of Thomas Ferrell and Patricia Hughes Ferrell. Mrs. King retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and was of the Southern Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Joe King; two brothers and her parents.
Survivors include her son Carl Greene and his wife Charlene of Panama City, FL; a grandson Charles Greene of Panama City, FL; three stepchildren Melissa Jo Cook and her husband Stewart of Leesburg; Anthony Joe King and his wife Theresa of Jackson, TN; Jennifer Jo Greer and her husband Justin of Jackson, TN; a sister Deborah Grace; several nieces and nephews.
