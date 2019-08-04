Linda Lowe, age 72 of Waleska, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Provident Village in Canton. Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Darby Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Georgia National Cemetery. Dr. Kenny Ott will officiate the service.
Survivors include husband Harry Lowe of Waleska, GA; son Bill Lowe of Waleska, GA; daughter Carla (Doug) Barnes of Waleska, GA; sister Carol Bigham of Richboro, PA; and granddaughter Emma Grace Barnes of Waleska, GA. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Jackson Lowe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Haven at 1038 Marietta Highway, Canton, GA 30114.
