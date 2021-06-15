Linda Melvina Griffin, 80, of Lee County, GA, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Sherwood Baptist Church. Rev. Tom Pollock and Rev. John Spencer will officiate. Interment will follow in Thundering Springs Cemetery.
Melvina was born in Winter Haven, FL on April 21, 1941 to William McClain and Jewel Evelyn Harmon. Her family moved to Baker County, GA when she was very young where her father was overseer for multiple plantations. Upon her father becoming overseer of Senah Plantation, they moved on to Lee County where Melvina graduated from Lee County High School.
At the age of 16, Melvina and W.F. Griffin married. She was employed at the Marine Corps Logistic Base and with a growing family she decided to become a stay-at-home mother, homemaker and wife. She was a longtime member of Thundering Springs Baptist Church before joining Sherwood Baptist Church. She loved to cook, look after others, play cards and dominoes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, John Russel Johnson, her siblings, Billy Harmon and Janelle Wetherald, and her husband, W.F. Griffin, Sr., to whom she was married for sixty-one years.
Survivors include her children, Crystal (Mike) Claussen of Greenville, SC, Cindy G. Martins, Celinda (Rich) Dennison, and Frank (Ashley) Griffin all of Lee County, GA, her grandchildren, Glenn Ellis of Chicago, IL, Haley Martin (Justin) Shiver and Brittny Dennison (Ben) Stein of Lee County, GA, Griffin Dennison of Athens, GA, Jackson Griffin, Wyatt Griffin and Mallory Griffin all of Lee County, GA, great grandchildren, Cole Stein, William Shiver and Mellie Stein, her special family, Jeanne McIntyre, Gabby McIntyre and Matthew McIntyre, and her caretakers, Jan Griffin (her sister-in-law), Sonya Davis and Bertha Holloway.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday in the atrium at Sherwood Baptist Church.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Melvina to Meet The Need c/o Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, GA, 31707 or to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
