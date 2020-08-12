Linda Provencher Hartley, 76, of Lee County died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation.
Her memorial service will be Saturday 3 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. You are ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A native of Ogdensburg, NY, Mrs. Hartley had lived in Albany area for the past 47 years. She was retired from Hayes Pharmacy and attended Pine Bluff Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Hartley, son Stacey Hartley, brothers Glen Provencher and John Provencher.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Hartley Holladay (Mike), Sylvester, Rickey Nichols, Roanoke, AL, Penny Nichols Lee (Keith, Old Town, FL, Brenda Piccione (Robert, Colorado Springs, CO, Norma Nichols Farr (David), Roanoke, AL, Jeanette Nichols Osteen (Doug), Lee County, BJ Beaty (Dennis), Sylvester, Melinda Bond (Hunter), Dothan, AL. Grandchildren Morgan, Allison, Adam, Taylor, Josh D. Alexus, Jonathan, Kaleigh, Kaylee, Josh B. Dustin, Henry, Colton, Emmie, Scotty, Brian, Ashley, Michael, Hunter, great grandchildren, Landry, Liam, Porter, Colden, Jude, Emma, Holden, Tyler, Cadence, William Wyatt, SJ, brother Wilford Provencher (Claire), sisters, Jeanette Martinez, Jean Hewey, Ruth Gaines and Terri White (Pat).
Those desiring please make memorials to Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 225 East 2nd St., Tifton GA 31794.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
