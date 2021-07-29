...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
of 110 to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Linda Sammons Papp, 73, of Leesburg, GA passed away, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Cook will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born in Baker Co., GA, Mrs. Papp had resided in Leesburg, GA, moving there from Albany, GA, after living many years and raising her family in Colquitt, GA. She worked at Newton Manufacturing Company for 25 years, and was retired from Flint Equipment in Albany. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and the Micah Sunday School class. Among many things, she will be remembered for her patient and easy manner, her delicious southern cooking, and above all, her sacrificial love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Tucker and Mary Sue Turner Tucker and her first husband, Byron Richard Sammons, Jr. and a son, Bradley L. (Brad) Sammons.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel James Papp, Leesburg, GA, son, Tony B. Sammons and his wife Beth-Anne, Leesburg, GA, brother, Ray Tucker, Albany, GA, grandchildren, Mallory Sammons Moran (Cody), Brynnan (Brynn) Sammons, Brayden Taylor Sammons and Kaleigh Elizabeth Sammons, and great-granddaughter, Genevieve Elise Moran.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.