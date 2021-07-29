Linda Sammons Papp, 73, of Leesburg, GA passed away, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Cook will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Born in Baker Co., GA, Mrs. Papp had resided in Leesburg, GA, moving there from Albany, GA, after living many years and raising her family in Colquitt, GA. She worked at Newton Manufacturing Company for 25 years, and was retired from Flint Equipment in Albany. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and the Micah Sunday School class. Among many things, she will be remembered for her patient and easy manner, her delicious southern cooking, and above all, her sacrificial love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Tucker and Mary Sue Turner Tucker and her first husband, Byron Richard Sammons, Jr. and a son, Bradley L. (Brad) Sammons.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel James Papp, Leesburg, GA, son, Tony B. Sammons and his wife Beth-Anne, Leesburg, GA, brother, Ray Tucker, Albany, GA, grandchildren, Mallory Sammons Moran (Cody), Brynnan (Brynn) Sammons, Brayden Taylor Sammons and Kaleigh Elizabeth Sammons, and great-granddaughter, Genevieve Elise Moran.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.

