Mrs. Linda Sikes Topmiller, 63, of Albany died Monday September 14, 2020 at Early Memorial Nursing Home.

The funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul will be officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.

A lifelong native of Albany, Mrs. Topmiller was the Office Manager at Professional Plumbing Company for 20 years. She attended First Freewill Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carr Sikes and Patty Bramlett Elton; her brother Bill Sikes.

Survivors include her three sons Shane Douglas and his wife Carrie of Albany; Thomas Topmiller of Albany; Robert Topmiller and his wife Katie of Albany; four grandchildren Laney Douglas, Kate Douglas, Jack Douglas and Robert Topmiller Jr. her sister Donna Holley and her husband Don of Duluth, GA; ex-husband Alex Topmiller.

